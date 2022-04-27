Old Albanian hang on to claim win in thriller with Bury
- Credit: KARYN HADDON
Old Albanian's penultimate game of the National Two South season produced a storming contest - if a little too many nervous moments for the home side.
They had to survive a late charge by the visitors to claim a 33-31 win in front of a big Woollams crowd.
The home fans were certainly delighted with the first-half showing as OAs marched back to the dressing rooms with a 26-10 advantage an bonus point already in the bag.
Elliot McPhun had bagged two of the tries with Alex Noot and Thomas Stileman getting the others, Dan Watt improving three of them with successful conversions.
Albanian even had the wind in the second half and got a fifth try four minutes after the restart, Stileman again crossing with Watt adding the extras.
It gave them a 23-point lead but that began to unravel in a hurry.
Ruaraidh Williams adding a second try for Bury to the one he scored in the first half while Matt Bursey got another, Charlie Reed converting them both to add to a penalty and conversion before the break.
Sami Kharbouch got the fourth away try but fortunately for OAs, Reed's subsequent kick was the last of the game.