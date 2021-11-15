Old Albanian closing in on top of the table after victory over Barnstaple
- Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY
Old Albanian are just two points off the league summit after grinding down Barnstaple at Woollams.
They finished with a 45-21 success that lifts them to fourth in the National Two South table, but it took a full hour of intense activity before that supremacy was established.
They started well, scoring after six minutes thanks to a great break from George Kingswell-Watts helped to give Chris West an overlap wide on the left.
Dan Watt converted but the Devonians struck back almost immediately with seven points of their own.
Watt then had to settle for a conversion to Elliot McPhun's try after his own five-point effort was chalked off and there was a further try for Alex Noot before half-time, giving OAs a 19-7 lead.
The next score also went the way of the home side too, McPhun feeding Jarryd Sage with Watt adding the extras, but the visitors replied before an explosive conclusion saw four tries in the final few minutes.
Ben Charnock got two of them for OAs, the first from 60 metres, while West added his second after a third Barnstaple score.
