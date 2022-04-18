News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Old Albanian beaten by just two points after 11-try thriller at Barnes

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:40 PM April 18, 2022
Old Albanian were beaten by just two points in an 11-try thriller at Barnes.

Old Albanian were beaten by just two points in an 11-try thriller at Barnes. - Credit: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO

In the end just one meagre conversion was enough to deny Old Albanian victory at Barnes but there was still much to cheer about in an Easter try-fest.

The south-west London hosts came away with a 38-36 success in National Two South but with regular ball from the set-piece, the OAs backs were able to frolic in the sunshine.

There was little to choose between the two sides and Albanian outscored the home side in the try department, by six to five, but there was just small defensive problems that needed tweaked to bring the victory.

Once more Albanians were ahead at the break, with two tries from Kaz Henderson and one for Elliot McPhun but a try immediately before half-time and two immediately after swung the game in Barnes' direction.

Ten minutes into the third quarter they were ten points in front scores from Jevaughn Warren and Alex Noot tied the scores.

And when they missed an opportunity deep in the Barnes 22, they suddenly found themselves behind their own posts after a fifth converted home try.

It rendered Chris West's late effort a mere consolation.

Rugby Union
St Albans News

Don't Miss

Just Stop Oil protests continue at Buncefield Oil Terminal in Hemel Hempstead.

Herts Live News

Over 800 arrests as Just Stop Oil protests continue in Hertfordshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Buses queueing on Hatfield Road, St Albans

Herts Live News

Crash blocks main road through St Albans city centre

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Premises in Stevenage have the second-highest food hygiene scores in the East of England, but St Albans comes in bottom

Food and Drink

Stevenage and St Albans at opposite ends of food hygiene rating table

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A bus was involved in the crash on the A1081 Luton Road in Harpenden this evening (April 9).

Herts Live News

People ‘trapped’ after A1081 bus crash on Luton Road in Harpenden

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon