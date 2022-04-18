Old Albanian beaten by just two points after 11-try thriller at Barnes

Old Albanian were beaten by just two points in an 11-try thriller at Barnes. - Credit: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO

In the end just one meagre conversion was enough to deny Old Albanian victory at Barnes but there was still much to cheer about in an Easter try-fest.

The south-west London hosts came away with a 38-36 success in National Two South but with regular ball from the set-piece, the OAs backs were able to frolic in the sunshine.

There was little to choose between the two sides and Albanian outscored the home side in the try department, by six to five, but there was just small defensive problems that needed tweaked to bring the victory.

Once more Albanians were ahead at the break, with two tries from Kaz Henderson and one for Elliot McPhun but a try immediately before half-time and two immediately after swung the game in Barnes' direction.

Ten minutes into the third quarter they were ten points in front scores from Jevaughn Warren and Alex Noot tied the scores.

And when they missed an opportunity deep in the Barnes 22, they suddenly found themselves behind their own posts after a fifth converted home try.

It rendered Chris West's late effort a mere consolation.