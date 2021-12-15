News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Home comforts go missing again as Old Albanian beaten by Barnes

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:59 AM December 15, 2021
Dan Watt scored a late try in Old Albanian's defeat to Barnes in National Two South.

Old Albanian's up and down season continued as a superb win away to Guernsey was followed by a disappointing loss at home to Barnes.

Four of their six defeats so far in National Two South have come at Woollams and the Londoners stuck to their guns throughout an uninspiring match to claim a 35-19 win.

Their was a lack of precision in the Albanian play and Barnes took full advantage of the opportunities presented.

They started well enough but without scoring and by the time Alex Noot opened their account with four minutes of the half remaining, Barnes were 14 points to the good and had seen a penalty come back off the post.

OAs restarted the game in the second period by putting the ball straight into touch and the visitors punished them again with five more points.

Elliott McPhun collected a Chris West cross-field kick for five more points, Jonno Wicks converting that one, but Barnes put the match out of reach in an eight-minute spell with two penalties and a converted try.

Dan Watt got try number three of OAs but there was still three more points for the opposition before the final whistle.

Rugby Union
St Albans News

