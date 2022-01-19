Hinckley fightback and last-gasp winner stuns Old Albanian

Nic Defeo (12) got one of the Old Albanian tries against Hinckley. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Old Albanian saw victory snatched away from them in the final seconds after building a good-sized advantage against Hinckley.

The National Two South clashed went to the wire with a Ben Pointon try and conversion from Rory Vowles giving the visitors a 28-26 win.

For the opening 20 minutes, Albanian could do little wrong and had motored into a

Greg Lound's grubber kick on seven minutes was gobbled up by Alex Noot and converted by Dan Watt and Nic Defeo and Watt obliged for ty number two nine minutes later.

A penalty try on 21 minutes made it 21-0 but Hinckley responded and converted tries either side of the break brought them back to within seven and after stern pressure and a steady stream of penalties, a penalty try tied things up with 10 minutes to go.

OAs first cohesive assault in the second half sent Noot through the narrowest of gaps but too far out for the attempted conversion.

That proved crucial as, with time all but up, Pointon and Vowles settled matters.

The second-team Romans stayed top of Merit Table One with a 53-0 win over Bishop's Stortford.

Cian Morris got four of the tries with Paul Greener, Phil Brunt, Guy Butterworth, Kaleem Naizi and Theo Naden also scoring, Ben Davies adding four conversions.