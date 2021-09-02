Old Albanian set for new season after competitive outing against Harpenden
Brian Quinn
- Credit: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY
Woollams once again resounded to the sound of a rugby match after a break of more than 18 months - with Old Albanian entertaining near neighbours Harpenden in a competitive outing on the eve of the new season.
The gap between the two sides in terms of league standings was evident in the final score but not always on the field.
In fairness the National Two South hosts had a little more accuracy and a tad more pace in certain areas, only to be expected, but Harpenden will feel proud of their efforts and attitude and will reflect happily on the two neat back moves which brought a try in each half, both times scything through the narrowest of gaps in an otherwise staunch OA defence.
Head Coach Dan George was pleased with the application of a somewhat rookie side who should knit well together as the league campaign develops but it will take a few weeks, he feels, before all can be completely confident in each others’ company.
The stated strategy is to move the ball at speed and, if the evidence of last Friday is any yardstick, the process is well begun.
Summing up, the possession gained was smartly retained by a lively pack who were excellent in the lineout but who have some work to do at scrum time. The backs displayed aggression at half-back, intelligent strength in midfield, and rampant pace was the watchword at the back.
Work at the breakdown left little to be desired and aggressive tackling in all positions limited Harpenden’s opportunities operating as they were mostly closer to their own line than they would have wished.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: Hertfordshire's property supply shortage hotspots
- 2 Harpenden mum returns to recording studio for first time since 2002
- 3 Old St Albans schoolfriends embarking on Three Peaks Challenge
- 4 St Albans pub landlord gears up for 600km charity bike ride
- 5 St Albans City match abandoned after serious injury to Devante Stanley
- 6 Why have 50 St Albans charter market traders filed a formal complaint?
- 7 'Ask and it happens' - St Albans steps up to help Afghan refugees
- 8 The latest court results for the St Albans area
- 9 Historic Rothamsted Manor throws open doors for annual Heritage Open Days festival
- 10 11 ways to improve the smell of your home
The season proper starts on Saturday with a visit to Henley Hawks.