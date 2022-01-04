News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Obituary: Former Bingham Cox Cup hero Dave Ponting

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:13 PM January 4, 2022
Updated: 4:32 PM January 5, 2022
 Dave Ponting (second from right, front row) with the St Peters team of 1967-1968 at Clarence Park.

Dave Ponting (second from right, front row) with the St Peters team of 1967-1968 at Clarence Park. - Credit: SUPPLIED

A former hat-trick hero in the Bingham Cox Cup final has died at the age of 82.

Dave Ponting played for St Peters for four years and achieved the feat in 1970 as his side won 5-2 against Markyate.

In total he made over 100 appearances for the club in his four seasons, scoring 58 goals.

Dave Ponting scores for St Peters against Radlett at Clarence Park.

Dave Ponting scores for St Peters against Radlett at Clarence Park. - Credit: SUPPLIED

'Pont', as he was known, was living in Llanelli in Wales at the time of his death with his wife Sally and is survived by his two daughters Sharon and Tracey with their grandchildren and great grandchildren.

While living in St Albans, Dave also played for Colney Heath and worked for the Review Newspaper as well as Price Waterhouse.

