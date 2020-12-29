Oaklands Wolves suffer defeat in only game played prior to Christmas and latest shutdown

Published: 10:23 AM December 29, 2020

Oaklands Wolves Ladies managed to get one game played following November's restrictions and the tier four introduction - although they may wish they hadn't.

They lost 5-1 away to Chipperfield in the Beds & Herts Women's Football League Premier Division, their first loss in the league this season.

Ellie Lovelock got their only goal as they played for over half the game with just 10 players. They also came up against a striker in peak form, Emma Steele scoring all five for the home side.

Wolves' reserves meanwhile managed to get two matches played, both against Evergreen Eagles, and although they also lost for the first time this season, they did pick up three points in the other game.

That was a 3-2 success at home and saw them twice come from behind.

Emily McMillan got both equalisers, bagging the first after Chelsea Howcutt's shot has hit the post and then pouncing after a Jake Wallis effort was blocked.

She then turned provider for the winner, squaring for Wallis to drill low into the net.

McMillan scored in the return too but this time Evergreen won 2-1.