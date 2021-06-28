Wolves win three out of four in weekend triumph

Published: 1:06 PM June 28, 2021

Oaklands Wolves juniors wrapped up their home campaign with three wins from four games over the weekend.

The under-14 boys premier team had the biggest win of the weekend as they hammered West Suffolk Wolves 93-27, on Saturday,

The game was effectively over by the end of the first quarter with the hosts leading 30-2, and coach Ibrahim Gariba was able to give all of his bench players plenty of playing time throughout the game. Ben Hodges led the scoring with 26 points, while Larry Clark added 17.

Lila Birtwhisle led the way with 10 points as the under-14 girls development side beat Cambridge Cats 41-31 in Saturday's second game. Tor Freeman's side finished strongly as they outscored the Cats 10-5 in the fourth period, with Jess Stocks and Kiya Bateman adding eight points apiece.

The under-14 boys' development side gained revenge for last week's 55-point hammering by West Herts Warriors as they beat the Watford club's B team 80-49. Led by Dontel Rose's 22 points, Wolves outscored the visitors in all four periods on the way to a comfortable win. Jayden Harry finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals while Dushan Crompton pulled down 15 boards.

You may also want to watch:

The only defeat of the weekend saw a combined under-14/16 boys side lose a thriller 73-69 against West Suffolk Wolves under-16s. After an even first half, the visitors - who were led by an impressive 39 points from J Reeve - had a comfortable 15 point lead heading into the final two minutes, but Oaklands poured in a quick-fire 11 points before running out of time.

Myles O'Connor led the hosts with 16 points and nine rebounds while Abraham Araba had a 13 point, 12 rebound double-double.

Most of the Oaklands teams complete their shortened season on the road this weekend with a total of six games at Richmond, Woking and Brentwood.