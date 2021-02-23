Oaklands Wolves get some success before WBBL Trophy dreams end

Published: 2:51 PM February 23, 2021

Louise Rouse was among the points in Oaklands Wolves' two WBBL Trophy games. - Credit: LELLO AMETRANO

Oaklands Wolves run at the WBBL Trophy came to an end at Leicester Riders but not before they picked up their first win of the season.

The 61-52 success away to Cardiff Met Archers was thoroughly deserved after a strong finish to the first-round match saw them edge clear of their Welsh hosts.

The teams had gone into the final 10 minutes with just one point between them, Wolves ahead 45-44, but the visitors flew out the gates in the final period of play.

And led by Louise Rouse’s 15 points they pulled away from the Met Mystics in the clutch. Cardiff fought their way back to within four points of the Oaklands lead, but the Wolves held on for that crucial first win of the season.

Greeta Uprus chipped in with 14 points and Dorka Boros 12.

Leicester proved too strong in round two as they closed out an 81-57 victory but Uprus and Rouse were again the St Albans side leaders.

The Estonian hit 22 points while Rouse, a former St John Lawes pupil in Harpenden, got another 13.