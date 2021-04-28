Play-off joy for Oaklands Wolves as women reach WBBL post-season

Published: 2:13 PM April 28, 2021

Amari Carter was to the fore as Oaklands Wolves secured a WBBL play-off place. - Credit: LELLO AMETRANO

Oaklands Wolves have reached the WBBL play-offs thanks to two big wins from three home games in as many days.

A game against Nottingham Wildcats played on Wednesday night decided the final fishing position of Lee Ryan's side and their post-season opponents but whether that was Sevenoaks Suns or Leicester Riders, the head coach was still confident they could spring a surprise.

Oaklands Wolves head coach Lee Ryan was delighted with his side securing a WBBL play-off place. - Credit: KARYN HADDON





He said: "I honestly don't see much difference in the match up to Sevenoaks or Leicester. They are both top teams with quality throughout.

"It will be a tough game but we like our chances as an underdog come Saturday."

He was delighted with the performances too in the leg-sapping three games in three days.

They began with a dominant 70-46 success against Cardiff Met Archers, Greeta Uprus leading the way with 15 points.

Ryan said: "It was a great win in a vital game. The players were locked-in and focused. They knew the importance and had answers throughout."

Saturday's contest against Durham Palatinates ended in a 74-54 defeat but allowed Wolves to give debuts to U16s Tamara Smith-White and Miriam Menendez, as well as minutes for academy player Sophie Bears and more game-time for Grace Strickland.

Lizzy Harrison led Wolves with 14 points while Lauren Milligan added eight points, five boards and as many assists. Strickland also added seven points included two big three-pointers.

And they completed their trio of games with an 85-71 win against Caledonia Pride.

Amari Carter was the star here, landing 21 points as Oaklands outscored the Scottish outfit by 13 points in the second half.

Dorka Boros added 15 points while Harrison and Uprus had 13 points each.

Wolves' men saw the curtain come down on their National Basketball League Division One season as they lost 105-77 to Derby Trailblazers in their play-offs.

Jordan Santiago led the Wolves with 23 points while AJ Roberts had four triples in a 21-point outing.

They were just four points behind at the first break but Derby pulled clear in the middle portion of the contest before a late flourish for Oaklands ended their season.