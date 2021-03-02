Oaklands Wolves pick up first WBBL success of season

Published: 2:21 PM March 2, 2021

Oaklands Wolves picked up their first victory in the WBBL Championship with a comprehensive win at Caledonia Pride.

The 72-62 success in Edinburgh saw the St Albans-based side comfortably outscore their hosts after the pair had turned round at the end of the first quarter tied at 18-18.

They led by 14 at one point with Amari Carter leading the team in scoring with 20 points and Lauren Milligan racking up 10 points to match her 10 rebounds for the game.

Greeta Uprus and Louise Rouse chipped in with 14 and 12 points respectively.

Wolves' men, however, are still in search of their third National Basketball League Division One win of the season following a 92-71 loss at Loughborough Riders.

The home side scored the final 10 points of the game to give the score a lop-sided look, but Thomas Baker's side only led briefly at the start of the game and were outscored in all four periods.

Jordan Santiago led the scoring for Oaklands against his old club, hitting four triples in his 26 points and adding six rebounds in 33 minutes.

AJ Roberts finished with another double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds as well as dishing out four assists and blocking two shots to cement his place in the Division One top three in the latter category.

Obi Egbunike meanwhile missed a double-double by a single rebound, scoring 11 points, but the hosts did a good job on Kane Daley, limiting him to eight.

It was 27-20 by the first break and the lead had gone out by two more points by half-time.

Santiago's three-point play gave Oaklands some hope early in the third quarter but but the period was controlled by the home side.

They turned around for the final time with the hosts 70-51 to the good but Santiago had narrowed that gap to just 12 after two minutes and there was just 11 points between them heading into the final four minute, Nick Powdrell drilling another three.

That proved to be the final time that Wolves troubled the scorers as Loughborough launched their final run.