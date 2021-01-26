Dragons prove too hot as young Oaklands Wolves side miss out on third successive win

Published: 4:45 PM January 26, 2021

Oaklands Wolves fell to defeat against Bradford Dragons in the NBL. - Credit: LIZZY HARRISON

Oaklands Wolves' hopes of a third straight win were ended by a 102-72 loss against Bradford Dragons in NBL Division One.

Played in Nottingham because of Bradford's home being used as a COVID-19 testing centre, the size and experience of the hosts proved too much for the young Wolves side.

With head coach Thomas Baker unavailable, Ibrahim Gariba took charge of the team for the first time and Wolves were also without forward James Cummings, Jerrell Layne and Caleb Tabernar.

To add to their woes leading scorer Jordan Santiago left the game with an ankle injury in the third period.

Academy player Kane Daley continued the form he had shown in the win against Leicester Warriors, leading his team with 28 points while Santiago added 12.

They had blasted out of the blocks, taking a 7-0 lead, but that was as good as it got. The fourth quarter proved their best 10 minutes as they held the Dragons 24-24, Daley and Tom Hughes among the scorers, but by then the game was over as a contest.