News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Dragons prove too hot as young Oaklands Wolves side miss out on third successive win

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:45 PM January 26, 2021   
Oaklands Wolves men's basketball

Oaklands Wolves fell to defeat against Bradford Dragons in the NBL. - Credit: LIZZY HARRISON

Oaklands Wolves' hopes of a third straight win were ended by a 102-72 loss against Bradford Dragons in NBL Division One. 

Played in Nottingham because of Bradford's home being used as a COVID-19 testing centre, the size and experience of the hosts proved too much for the young Wolves side. 

With head coach Thomas Baker unavailable, Ibrahim Gariba took charge of the team for the first time and Wolves were also without forward James Cummings, Jerrell Layne and Caleb Tabernar. 

To add to their woes leading scorer Jordan Santiago left the game with an ankle injury in the third period. 

Academy player Kane Daley continued the form he had shown in the win against Leicester Warriors, leading his team with 28 points while Santiago added 12. 

They had blasted out of the blocks, taking a 7-0 lead, but that was as good as it got. The fourth quarter proved their best 10 minutes as they held the Dragons 24-24, Daley and Tom Hughes among the scorers, but by then the game was over as a contest.

Most Read

  1. 1 There's no business like snow business in St Albans
  2. 2 Community pharmacies now part of Herts COVID vaccination rollout
  3. 3 Property Spotlight: A stunning period conversion in central St Albans
  1. 4 Footballers rally round with food drive amid pandemic
  2. 5 Rapid community COVID-19 testing launches in Hertfordshire
  3. 6 West Herts midwives to take to the skies in NHS charity skydive
  4. 7 'This was quite an emotional experience!' - Thanks to Covid vaccination teams from the people they have treated
  5. 8 Which Herts communities have seen the biggest rises and falls in COVID-19?
  6. 9 Herts covered in blanket of snow as flurries fell on Sunday
  7. 10 Remembering one-of-a-kind local legend Lee Bozier
Sport
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

How many people in St Albans were fined for breaking COVID rules?

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

Stamp duty holiday extension to be debated in Parliament

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon

Why is there a 50mph speed limit on small section of A414?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon

Bim Afolami

Bim Afolami MP responds to earnings after financial interests publication

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus