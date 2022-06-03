News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Wolves scatter Crows as last-minute goal seals county cup triumph

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:00 AM June 3, 2022
Oaklands Wolves won the Herts County U15 Girls Challenge Cup with victory over Royston Town.

Oaklands Wolves won the Herts County U15 Girls Challenge Cup with victory over Royston Town. - Credit: OAKLANDS WOLVES

Oaklands Wolves U15s were on top of the world after winning the Herts County U15 Girls' Challenge Cup.

Playing Royston Town at the County Ground in Letchworth, Wolves came out on top with a 1-0 win courtesy of a last-minute goal.

Royston had started strongly with an early opportunity that needed cleared off the line by Hope Howcutt and it took 20 minutes, and the introduction of Olivia Caswell, before Wolves could get their foot in the game.

The second half saw Oaklands have the better opening as they absorbed the Royston attacks and countered quickly.

Their fast wing backs were of particular concern to Royston but with two minutes to go, it seemed as if penalties would be needed.

However, Stella Ekblad-Piscitelli was brought back into the fray and after she led a press on the Crows defence, a loose ball was fired into the net from 25 yards by Eda Pozder to hand Wolves the trophy.

Oaklands Wolves: Eva Cullen, Amelia Gale, Olivia Caswell, Stella Ekblad-Piscitelli, Milly Geoffrey, Purdy Brooks, Eda Pozder, Anna Burgess, Erin Mill, Elisa Hebblethwaite, Hannah Pope, Isabella Bullock, Meg Knibbs, Emilie Hicks, Hope Howcutt, Holly Kateley.

Football
St Albans News

