Dramatic overtime success sends Oaklands Wolves through to last eight of WBBL Cup

Anneke Schluter in action for Oaklands Wolves against London Lions. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO INAFRAME.NET

Oaklands Wolves face a last eight date with Durham after a dramatic WBBL Cup win over London Lions.

Dorka Boros in action for Oaklands Wolves against London Lions. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO Dorka Boros in action for Oaklands Wolves against London Lions. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO

The sides needed overtime to separate them and it was the hosts who edged through in the end 68-67.

Wolves had struggled to find any rhythm early on and a promising opening couple of minutes but they managed to keep in touch.

But they stuck to their guns and it paid off with Anneke Schluter and Lizzy Harrison hitting three-point shots down the stretch.

And having got to overtime, they got their noses in front.

Head coach Lee Ryan said: "That was one hell of a way to open the season at home. We are prepared for a long learning curve this season but we weren't prepared for that.

"I'm really proud of the players' attitudes. We stuck to our plan and the belief grew through the game. When they play free its fun to watch, we just have to keep the energy high."

Wolves are back at home on October 19 when they take on Manchester Mystics.