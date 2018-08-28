Spanish flavour added to Oaklands Wolves as Raquel Navarro Martinez joins WBBL side

Oaklands Wolves' Raquel Navarro Martinez. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO INAFRAME.NET

Oaklands Wolves have strengthened their squad with the signing of Spanish forward Raquel Navarro Martinez.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wolves will be the first side outside of Spain for the Santander-born Martinez and she is looking forward to the challenge.

She said: “Oaklands gives me the opportunity to grow as a player. I’m looking forward to learning a new style and testing myself in a new league. It’s also a chance to improve my English and open up my experiences of the game.”

Martinez has a wealth of experience despite her young age, having been a pro for three years with the likes of UCAM Jairis in the Spanish second tier, ADBA and Universidad de Oviedo.

Wolves head coach Lee Ryan said: “Raquel is a skilled and versatile forward, who will give us much needed depth in the front court. I’ve been impressed with her practices this week and she fits the team’s ethos perfectly.”