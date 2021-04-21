News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Oaklands Wolves pick up mixed bag of results on football's return

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:15 PM April 21, 2021   
Oaklands Wolves Ladies FC team photo

There was a win and a loss for Oaklands Wolves Ladies on their return to football. - Credit: OAKLANDS WOLVES FC

Oaklands Wolves have started with a mixed bag of results in the Beds & Herts Women's Football League Spring Cup.

Their first match since December lockdown ended in a 3-1 defeat to Hemel Hempstead Town, although they were boosted by the return of fan favourite Kayla Johnson to the squad.

Grainne Kellett was rueing the lack of goal-line technology when her shot smacked against the underside of the crossbar and bounced down and then out and by half-time Hemel had the lead.

Hemel too had a shot cannon off the underside of the bar without a goal being awarded but they were 3-0 up by the time Ellie Lovelock scored late on for Wolves.

Lovelock was the scorer in Oaklands' second game although this strike proved decisive, giving her side a 1-0 win over Garston.

It came from the penalty spot and again it was late on, awarded after a cross from Ellen Salter was handled.

The victory means all four teams in the group have three points from two matches.

Football
St Albans News

