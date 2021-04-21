Oaklands Wolves pick up mixed bag of results on football's return
- Credit: OAKLANDS WOLVES FC
Oaklands Wolves have started with a mixed bag of results in the Beds & Herts Women's Football League Spring Cup.
Their first match since December lockdown ended in a 3-1 defeat to Hemel Hempstead Town, although they were boosted by the return of fan favourite Kayla Johnson to the squad.
Grainne Kellett was rueing the lack of goal-line technology when her shot smacked against the underside of the crossbar and bounced down and then out and by half-time Hemel had the lead.
Hemel too had a shot cannon off the underside of the bar without a goal being awarded but they were 3-0 up by the time Ellie Lovelock scored late on for Wolves.
Lovelock was the scorer in Oaklands' second game although this strike proved decisive, giving her side a 1-0 win over Garston.
It came from the penalty spot and again it was late on, awarded after a cross from Ellen Salter was handled.
The victory means all four teams in the group have three points from two matches.
