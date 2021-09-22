Oaklands Wolves defeated late on after stirring fightback against Hitchin
- Credit: MIKE EGERTON/PA
Oaklands Wolves enjoyed an entertaining start to the new Beds & Herts Women's Football League Premier Division season but they got the lesser share of five goals at Hitchin Belles.
They were 2-0 down early on as Amber Clark got the hosts off to a flyer but Wolves rallied and were rewarded with a sizzling shot from 25 yards by Kerry Twigg that halved the deficit by half-time.
And a good start to the second period brought them level. Lara Bowen played a short pass to Arianna Gordon and she thumped an effort over the keeper from the edge of the box.
But despite Chloe Underwood and Katherine Hatton going close to giving Oaklands the lead, it was the Belles who grabbed the winner with a last-minute penalty from Amy Jack.
Harvesters U18 girls followed up their 3-3 draw with Letchworth with a thumping 12-2 success against Garston Leopards.
Katie Leigh and Mia Pullan both got three, Renee Brodie and Hollie Thornton two each while Eliza Telford and Rheilly Evans got the others.
The U16 girls found life much harder and suffered a defeat at Meninas although they could celebrate fine goals from Charlotte Nelson and debutant Talia Joseph.
