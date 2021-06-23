Home sweet home for Oaklands Wolves after six-pack of victories

Published: 8:15 AM June 23, 2021

Oaklands Wolves U14 girls picked up a pair of victories in their latest mini-season games.

There was plenty of home comforts for Oaklands Wolves juniors as they won all six games at the Oaklands Sportszone.

The U14 girls Premier led the way as they won a pair of games against sides who would have been expected to challenge for honours if the full league season had taken place.

Ipswich were beaten 65-37 on Saturday before Wolves recorded a 39-27 victory against Haringey Angels one day later.

Wolves dominated the first match with Amy Swinney leading the way with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Caitlin Ryan also added 12 points, seven assists and five boards and she was among the stats leaders against Haringey with eight points, 19 rebounds, seven steals, five assists and three blocks.

Stella Emblad-Piscieli and Jemima Uzoka also bagged eight points each with the latter adding eight rebounds in what was an altogether scrappier game, Wolves fighting back from an early deficit.

Ryan all hit eights, with Ryan adding while Uzoka pulled down eight boards.

The U16 girls had kicked things off with a 62-43 win over angels in another match where they had to come from behind.

Grace Strickland, Miriam Carrasco and Daisy Porter all missed the 11-point home loss against Angels two weeks early but they combined for 52 points on their return.

Carrasco added 10 rebounds and five assists to her 18 points, while Strickland and Porter netted 17 points apiece.

The biggest win of the season for the U12 girls followed, Ipswich going down 53-38 with Lucy and Alecia leading the win with 18 and 14 points apiece.

After a two-hour break, Ipswich's U12 girls returned to face the Wolves U12 boys development side, with the hosts taking the spoils in a 51-29 victory.

Nine-year-old Alex Ryan was their top scorer with 28 points and 10 steals.

There was a rare boys' success on the Sunday as the U12s Premier produced a strong third-period to beat Richmond Knights 44-33. Lukas Nuckey led the way with 12 points.

The only defeat of the weekend came on the road in Watford as the U14 boys development team fell to an 87-33 loss despite 14 points from Dontel Daver.