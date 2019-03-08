Oaklands Wolves duo selected for Wales duty

Two young basketball players from Oaklands Wolves have earned a call-up for Wales as they prepare for next year’s European Championship.

Owain Kimber from Monk’s Walk School in Welwyn Garden City has been joined by team-mate Harry Watts in the U15 squad, with a third from Hertfordshire, West Herts Warriors’ Nathan Thomas, also included.

The trio, who all qualify by virtue of Welsh parents, will hope to be part of the U16 team for next year’s tournament where the aim od to eclipse the effort from last year which saw the principality lose in the final to Andorra.

The upcoming games away to Sweden and Ireland will provide invaluable practice against other international teams but due to the lack of UK Sport funding in the sport, the side are in need of financial backing

To help U15 manager Sarah Ganniclefft, has set up a Crowdfunding page to help pay for travel, kit and accommodation.

Any support can be given at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/walesu15bb