Oaklands Wolves basketball duo handed all-star honour

Published: 9:13 AM June 25, 2021

Two players from Oaklands Wolves basketball academy have been involved in an annual showcase of talent.

The Hoopsfix All Star Classic tie took place in Battersea and will feature Louise Rouse from the Wolves' WBBL side and Kane Daley, who has been playing in National Basketball League Division One.

Kane Daley of Oaklands Wolves in action at Hoopsfix. - Credit: LIZZY HARRISON

A third player, Jocie Leavold, was selected but had to withdraw.

The event featured various competitions as well as two U19 all-star showcase matches and there were firm COVID-19 protocols in place to ensure the safety of players and staff participating on the day.

Both played key roles in the victories for their teams. Wheathampstead's Rouse contributed six points and nine rebounds an an 81-76 win over Team Black while Daley, who is from Hemel Hempstead, also brought his A-game to the court.

He added 12 points and three rebounds in Team Black’s emphatic 115-70 win over Team White in the U19 men’s all-star clash.