Oaklands Wolves can still be competitive as WBBL play-offs loom closer says head coach Lee Ryan
PUBLISHED: 11:48 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 11 January 2019
Archant
Lee Ryan has every confidence that Oaklands Wolves can still make the WBBL play-offs come the end of the season.
Defeat at home to BA London Lions last Saturday ended a run of two successive victories but the head coach knows the ability his side has can bring the good times back quickly.
He said: “We’ve got to regroup. We’ve got games in month against teams around us that are definitely winnable and we play Nottingham on Saturday (tomorrow).
“We narrowly missed out against them in the first game so we have to learn, we’ve got to grow and we’ve got to come back fresh and get the win.
“The play-offs are still the goal. We’re putting ourselves in a tougher situation every time we let a game go but if we can go back to what we did in the last four games of 2018, we will be really competitive.”
Tip-off at the Oaklands Sportszone is at 3.45pm.