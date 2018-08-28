Advanced search

Oaklands Wolves can still be competitive as WBBL play-offs loom closer says head coach Lee Ryan

PUBLISHED: 11:48 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 11 January 2019

Head coach Lee Ryan believes Oaklands Wolves can still be competitive in the race for the play-offs, starting with their home game against Nottingham Wildcats. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Head coach Lee Ryan believes Oaklands Wolves can still be competitive in the race for the play-offs, starting with their home game against Nottingham Wildcats. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Lee Ryan has every confidence that Oaklands Wolves can still make the WBBL play-offs come the end of the season.

Oaklands Wolves' head coach Lee Ryan. Picture: Karyn HaddonOaklands Wolves' head coach Lee Ryan. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Defeat at home to BA London Lions last Saturday ended a run of two successive victories but the head coach knows the ability his side has can bring the good times back quickly.

He said: “We’ve got to regroup. We’ve got games in month against teams around us that are definitely winnable and we play Nottingham on Saturday (tomorrow).

“We narrowly missed out against them in the first game so we have to learn, we’ve got to grow and we’ve got to come back fresh and get the win.

“The play-offs are still the goal. We’re putting ourselves in a tougher situation every time we let a game go but if we can go back to what we did in the last four games of 2018, we will be really competitive.”

Tip-off at the Oaklands Sportszone is at 3.45pm.

