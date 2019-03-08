Advanced search

Wolfpack cubs needing to learn and adapt quickly as new WBBL season gets going

PUBLISHED: 17:19 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 01 October 2019

Anneke Schluter was the top scorer for Oaklands Wolves against Leicester Riders. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO

Anneke Schluter was the top scorer for Oaklands Wolves against Leicester Riders. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO

INAFRAME.NET

There needs to be a quick learning curve but Oaklands Wolves young side have got the new WBBL season off to a decent start.

Oaklands Wolves' head coach Lee Ryan. Picture: KARYN HADDONOaklands Wolves' head coach Lee Ryan. Picture: KARYN HADDON

It has been a difficult summer for the Oaklands College-based basketball team with the devastating fire and a number of high-profile departures just adding to the stress.

But Wolves head coach Lee Ryan believes that all the trials and tribulations may have taken some of the pressure to emulate last season's play-off push away from his charges.

He said: "With what we have and with the late start to the season there is no expectation right now for this group.

"We should be free to go out and explore the way and the style we want to play the game.

"But you have got to have enough conviction to be able to do that all time, whether or not you succeed or fail.

"The minute you stop doing that then there is only one outcome and that is failure.

"We don't know which one it will be yet but we have to put ourselves in a position where it could be either.

"That's what we have to teach this young group very quickly."

The two games, both played at the Essex Sport Arena as part of a showcase opening weekend, were two very different contests.

The first pitted them against a Leicester Riders squad that Ryan says are "expected to lift all the silverware".

But it was only in the second half that Leicester finally snapped the resistance, going on to win 90-58, and two days later Oaklands got their reward with a 63-51 success against Cardiff Met Archers.

Ryan said: "The journey goal is to see how much we can improve over the season but we're greedy and we want to see how much we can get better by the next game and then the next game.

"We're still learning and the weekend was about finding out who we are and what we are about.

"The way to figure that out is to be the best version of you as possible and then work out if it is good enough or not.

"We can then make adjustments and changes as needed.

"Considering our situation I'm delighted with certain periods against a very good Leicester team.

"We are ahead of the curve and ironically ahead of where we were last year.

"But the lesson we have to learn is to be able to do it all the time."

Most Read

Lorry of chickens overturns on M25 near St Albans

A lorry containing chickens overturned in a crash on the A405 North Orbital Road, near Junction 21A of the M25 for St Albans. Picture: Helixcopters Ltd

Chickens moved following M25 lorry crash near St Albans

The chickens have been moved and the lorry has been righted following the M25 crash near St Albans. Picture: Highways England.

Property Spotlight: A huge Edwardian home in central St Albans

Lemsford Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Stepping up: Expert tips on making the most of your staircase

Stick to the stairs: these patterns are printed on self-adhesive and wipeable paper, cut to size (www.purlfrost.com)

City centre drivers frustrated by road closure congestion

Catherine Street, St Albans, closure for works to be carried out is causing frustration to residents and drivers. Picture: Matt Adams

Most Read

Lorry of chickens overturns on M25 near St Albans

A lorry containing chickens overturned in a crash on the A405 North Orbital Road, near Junction 21A of the M25 for St Albans. Picture: Helixcopters Ltd

Chickens moved following M25 lorry crash near St Albans

The chickens have been moved and the lorry has been righted following the M25 crash near St Albans. Picture: Highways England.

Property Spotlight: A huge Edwardian home in central St Albans

Lemsford Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Stepping up: Expert tips on making the most of your staircase

Stick to the stairs: these patterns are printed on self-adhesive and wipeable paper, cut to size (www.purlfrost.com)

City centre drivers frustrated by road closure congestion

Catherine Street, St Albans, closure for works to be carried out is causing frustration to residents and drivers. Picture: Matt Adams

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Partying like it’s 1599 at St Albans medieval festival

Longbow expert Pip Bickerstaffe at the Medieval Daze festival at St Michael's Church, St Albans. Picture: Evan Todd

Wolfpack cubs needing to learn and adapt quickly as new WBBL season gets going

Anneke Schluter was the top scorer for Oaklands Wolves against Leicester Riders. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO

Former Welwyn juniors lend helping hand in Saracens Womens’ rout of Richmond

Hannah Botterman in action for Saracens Women against Richmond. Picture: MATT IMPEY/WIRED PHOTOS

St Albans Podcast: Flamstead interview pays tribute to late journalist

Guests on the October 2 edition of The St Albans Podcast.

Construction training course to help school leavers in St Albans

Morgan Sindall is offering a 'work to learn' scheme in partnership with St Albans district council. Picture: Morgan Sindall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists