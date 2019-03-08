Schluter drives Oaklands Wolves to first WBBL win of the season

Anneke Schluter had a superb day for Oaklands Wolves against Caledonia Pride. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO INAFRAME.NET

Oaklands Wolves got their Women's British Basketball League season off and running at the second time of asking - as they beat Caledonia Pride 73-65.

They were never behind in the clash at Oaklands Sportszone but they had Anneke Schluter to thank as her early season form continued.

She picked up 30 points after landing half of her shots from open court, including four three-pointers, as well as 10 of 11 free-throws.

Dorka Boros was the only other player to hit double figures with 11.

They had taken a three-point lead at the end of the first quarter but that would have frustrated head coach Lee Ryan who would have seen his side squander a 14-2 lead gained in the opening four minutes.

They managed to keep their Scottish visitors at arms length though for the next two periods before easing clear in the latter stages of the fourth quarter.

The result puts them seventh in the table ahead of a difficult trip to league leaders Nottingham Wildcats on Saturday.