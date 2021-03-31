Oaklands Wolves move into play-off contention after superb win over Essex Rebels

Published: 1:15 PM March 31, 2021

Melita Emanuel-Carr was part of the England side that won silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. - Credit: MARTIN RICKETT/PA

Oaklands Wolves moved into a play-off spot in the WBBL with a superb performance over Essex Rebels.

The St Albans-based side had come close to beating Rebels, third at start of play, on their own court a few weeks ago but after trailing into the first break, Wolves turned on the gas, running out 57-52 winners.

It was 28-23 by half-time and a 20-point third quarter from the home side opened up some clear daylight between the pair, a gap that proved more than enough despite a late fightback.

Melita Emmanual Carr narrowly missed out on a double-double as she finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, at the top of the Wolves scoring charts.

Behind her there was solid support from Lauren Milligan and Greeta Uprus who bagged 10 points each.

Milligan also grabbed 11 rebounds in a dominant show under the net. She is now ranked eighth in the league in that category

They face Cardiff Archers at the Oaklands Sportszone tonight (Wednesday) before travelling to Nottingham Wildcats on Saturday.