Oaklands Wolves pair suffer defeats as basketball season moves towards a conclusion

Published: 10:08 AM April 14, 2021

Dorka Boros top-scored for Oaklands Wolves as they lost narrowly to Newcastle Eagles in arguably the game of the WBBL season. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

The regular season is over for Oaklands Wolves' men but the women still have four home games to snatch a play-off place.

They played twice in the WBBL and the two defeats, to Newcastle Eagles and Nottingham Wildcats, leave them ninth, one place outside the post-season group.

The second loss, 68-47 in Nottingham on Tuesday, was a typically tough battle and one which the hosts led from start to finish.

Lizzy Harrison top-scored for Wolves with 12 while Merissa Quick and Greeta Uprus bagged nine each.

But it was the 91-89 defeat on Tyneside on Sunday that was the toughest to take.

In arguably the WBBL game of the season the two sides traded blows like heavyweight boxers, both refusing to buckle.

Melita Emanuel-Carr put Wolves 89-88 ahead going into the final 20 seconds but Alison Gorrell and Jorjah Smith put the hosts ahead before a last-second shot from Uprus fell short.

Wolves led at the end of the first and had a 55-44 lead at half-time before the Eagles roared back in the third quarter.

Eagles looked to have wrapped it up in the fourth when they went 77-68 with a little more than seven minutes left.

But a time-out from head coach Lee Ryan turned the game leading to the grandstand finish.

Dorka Boros was the star for Oaklands, bagging 21 points from the bench, while Emanuel-Carr and Uprus hit 19 and 18.

The men's regular season campaign in National Basketball League Division One ended with a 94-59 loss at home to Newcastle.

With the influential AJ Roberts missing due to a back injury, head coach Tom Baker ran his full roster throughout the game with all ten players playing double-digit minutes and no one logging more than 25 minutes.

Ahmed Ketiri led the Wolves for the first time with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Oliver Wright added 11 and Jordan Santiago 10.

The hosts were in touch midway through the first quarter but an 8-0 run from Newcastle opened the gap and they would not relinquish it again.

It was 10 points by the end of the first quarter and 13 at half-time, although Wolves did claw it back to three at one point.

From there Newcastle kept finding ways to stop Wolves from scoring while keeping the board ticking over at the other end as they closed out a comfortable win.