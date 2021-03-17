Oaklands Wolves men and women fall short to high-flying pair

Published: 7:45 AM March 17, 2021

Greeta Uprus (centre) and Louise Rouse (right) in action for Oaklands Wolves. - Credit: LELLO AMETRANO

A good first-period performance wasn't enough for Oaklands Wolves' men as they went down 124-93 at high-flying Derby Trailblazers.

After sharing 44 points in the opening quarter, Thomas Baker's team were blitzed 45-27 in the second period and were never able to regain the initiative in the National Basketball League Division One clash.

Wolves were led by Jordan Santiago's 32 points with Kane Daley adding 20, both players also chipping in with seven rebounds and five assists.

AJ Roberts managed 14 points.

Baker's team now have a weekend off before facing a double header at Leicester Warriors and the home return against Derby.

The Wolves' women had top-of-the-table London Lions within three points as they neared the halfway point of quarter three but they fell away in the latter stages, losing 86-66 in the WBBL.

It was a 12th win in a row for the Barking-based outfit in all competitions since November, a 12-2 start paving the way to victory.

Greeta Uprus scored 20, Louise Rouse 11 and Beth Sarson 10 for Wolves who were without skipper Amari Carter for the majority of the contest.