Swings and roundabouts for Oaklands Wolves men and women

Published: 1:23 PM March 9, 2021

Both Oaklands Wolves teams picked up vital victories although both also suffered losses in their various leagues.

Fresh off the back of their first WBBL championship success, the Wolves' women made it back-to-back victories away to Cardiff Archers before falling to a narrow 74-72 loss at third-placed Essex Rebels, a result forged despite Wolves leading with 10 seconds to go.

Amari Carter led the way in both games for Oaklands. She top scored in Wales with 13 before dropping a huge 30 in Colchester.

Louise Rouse notched a combined 18 over the two games while Estonian international Greeta Uprus got a double-double against Essex, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, a total for the visitors only topped by Lauren Milligan who contributed 12 rebounds.

The road trips continue with league leaders Barking Abbey London Lions the destination on Saturday followed by Manchester Mystics on Wednesday.

Wolves' senior men recorded their biggest win of the NBL Division One season as they produced a dominant performance to return from Nottingham Hoods with a 93-75 victory.

Thomas Baker's team scored the first seven points of the game to lead from start to finish.

Jordan Santiago in action for Oaklands Wolves against Nottingham Hoods. - Credit: LELLO AMETRANO

Jordan Santiago led Wolves with 26 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals before fouling out while AJ Roberts had a 14 point, 13 rebound double-double, adding six assists, three steals and a couple of blocks.

Kane Daley hit 16 points and Obi Egbunike managed 14.

The damage on Saturday had been done in the first half with Wolves heading into the locker room 20 points to the good.

One day later though it was an awful first quarter that ended Wolves' hopes as they eventually slumped to a 96-75 loss at Barking Abbey.

They had ended the first quarter of action in a state of shellshock, and trailing by a huge 34-7.

And despite outscoring Barking by four points over the remaining three periods, they were never going to recover from the destructive opening.

Only AJ Roberts and Jordan Santiago managed to score field goals in the opening quarter, Wolves not helping themselves by missing three of their six foul shots.

Santiago drained four of his five three point attempts on the way to a team-high 29 points, while Roberts finished with an 18 point, 14 rebound double-double, adding six assists and three steals.

Three more blocks also put him top of the Division One charts in that category.

Toby Gastaldi-Davis finished with 11 points.