Double trouble for Oaklands Wolves as champs claim wins

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:15 PM February 16, 2021   
Dorka Boros in action for Oaklands Wolves

Dorka Boros scored 10 points for Oaklands Wolves in the narrow loss to Sevenoaks Suns. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Oaklands Wolves' two senior basketball teams suffered defeat at the hands of the champions of their respective leagues - both there were two differing performances. 

The ladies travelled to Sevenoaks Suns on Saturday, less than 24 hours after the league champions had been beaten in the WBBL Cup final by Leicester Riders, and the Wolves only slipped away in a tight contest in the final quarter, eventually losing 69-62. 

Sevenoaks were playing only their second championship game this season and trailed 17-16 at the end of quarter one and 31-27 at half-time. 

However, the hosts turned things around in the third quarter to snatch a 47-41 lead and they held on despite Wolves reducing the gap to two points going into the final minute. 

Amari Carter led the visitors with 21 points while Greeta Uprus chipped in with 13 and Louise Rouse and Dorka Boros 10 each. 

The ladies are still searching for their first win of the season with their next game at home to Leicester Riders on Wednesday, February 24. 

A depleted men's side found reigning NBL Division One champions Solent Kestrels too strong as they went down 119-58 on Sunday. 

James Cummings in action for Leopards

James Cummings missed Oaklands Wolves' defeat to Solent Kestrels because of injury. - Credit: Paul Phillips

With leading scorer Jordan Santiago and forward James Cummings both out of action due to ankle injuries and several of Thomas Baker's younger players also missing it proved to be a long afternoon for the home side. 

It was the Kestrels 50th successive victory in the league and was over as a contest following a 19-2 run in the first quarter with Solent 54-28 ahead by the middle break. 

Kane Daley again led Wolves, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds. The rest of the scoring was evenly spread with AJ Roberts bagging eight points, despite struggling at the foul line, six rebounds and four assists. 

Ray Akpofure, Ahmed Ketiri and Toby Gastaldi-Davies finished with seven points apiece, adding six, five and four rebounds respectively. 

Wolves host Reading Rockets on Sunday at the Oaklands Sportszone, the visitors having won three games this year compared to the two from the hosts. 

