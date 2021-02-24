Shooting radar off as Oaklands Wolves slip to Reading defeat
- Credit: PAUL PHILLIPS
Oaklands Wolves' men couldn't build on a good start as they went down 98-77 at home to Reading Rockets in the National Basketball League.
Thomas Baker's side rushed into an early 14-4 lead and were 60-58 ahead with three minutes of the third period remaining before the visitors outscored them 40-17 in the final third of the game.
The home side out-rebounded the Rockets 56-45 but a poor shooting night saw them convert only 34 of their 84 field goal attempts and were cold from downtown as they hit only five of their 31 three-point shots.
AJ Roberts led the Wolves with a 22-point, 15-rebound double-double, adding two assists and a couple of blocks while academy player Kane Daley continued his good season with 15 points.
Jordan Santiago returned from injury to finish with 12 points and nine assists despite a difficult shooting display.
Wolves travel to Loughborough Riders on Saturday before hosting the midlands side on Wednesday, March 3.
Most Read
- 1 Batchwood Hall COVID vaccine team warn of potential scam call
- 2 St Albans named among UK's million-pound property hotspots
- 3 Harpenden receives high praise from Health Secretary over vaccine
- 4 Woman celebrates 100th birthday in lockdown with champagne toast
- 5 Property Spotlight: A smart apartment in a new St Albans city centre development
- 6 St Albans wine company in finals for business award
- 7 Two decades of near dominance in the Herts Ad Sunday League for Chequers
- 8 Herts COVID-19 infection rate falls below one in a thousand
- 9 The latest court results from the St Albans area
- 10 Herts duo deliver 'heartwarming' virtual performing arts classes to children