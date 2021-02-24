Shooting radar off as Oaklands Wolves slip to Reading defeat

Published: 6:30 AM February 24, 2021

Oaklands Wolves' men couldn't build on a good start as they went down 98-77 at home to Reading Rockets in the National Basketball League.

Thomas Baker's side rushed into an early 14-4 lead and were 60-58 ahead with three minutes of the third period remaining before the visitors outscored them 40-17 in the final third of the game.

The home side out-rebounded the Rockets 56-45 but a poor shooting night saw them convert only 34 of their 84 field goal attempts and were cold from downtown as they hit only five of their 31 three-point shots.

AJ Roberts led the Wolves with a 22-point, 15-rebound double-double, adding two assists and a couple of blocks while academy player Kane Daley continued his good season with 15 points.

Jordan Santiago returned from injury to finish with 12 points and nine assists despite a difficult shooting display.

Wolves travel to Loughborough Riders on Saturday before hosting the midlands side on Wednesday, March 3.