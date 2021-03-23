Wolves heading home at last with victory spoils from road trips

Published: 5:28 PM March 23, 2021

Dorka Boros was in good form as Oaklands Wolves defeated Durham Palatinates in the WBBL. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Oaklands Wolves long run of away games in the WBBL came to an end with the same result as it had started - victory.

It was the sixth road trip in a row for the women's side and after beating both Caledonia Pride and Cardiff Archers, they had suffered three defeats.

However, an enthralling contest on Teesside saw them edge Durham Palatinates 69-64.

The hosts had taken a four-point lead into the half-time break but Wolves roared back and after hitting the front going into the final 10 minutes, they rounded off the success.

Greeta Uprus led Wolves with 18 points with Dorka Boros netting 16.

The result leaves Oaklands ninth in the table with their first game back at the Sportszone on Saturday against Essex Rebels.

The Wolves' men were without a game this week in Division One of the NAtional Basketball League. They are also in action on Saturday away to Leicester Warriors.