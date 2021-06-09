Oaklands Wolves basketball holding trials for talented junior players

Published: 4:46 PM June 9, 2021

Oaklands Wolves are looking to bolster their junior basketball squads ahead of the new season by holding a series of trials.

The Wolves are one of the top junior clubs in the country, with their U14 girls winning the national championship in 2018.

The club, based at Oaklands College, run boys and girls teams in the National League at U14 and U16 levels as well as teams in an U13 league with home games being played on Sunday afternoons.

The first trial will be for U13 boys and girls and will take place on Wednesday, June 16, between 6pm and 7pm.

That is followed by a session for the U14s, the current school Year 7 and 8 on Friday, June 18 between 6pm and 7.30pm while the last is the U16s, current Year 9 and 10) which is on the same day but for 90 minutes from 7.30pm.

For further details and to sign up go to www.oaklandsbasketball.com/club

The latest fixtures in the juniors' mini-season saw a mixed bag of results.

The U12 boys and U14 girls' development side hosted Reading Rockets. A good first period from the girls paved the way for a 51-42 victory, Jessica Stocks and Alisha Keeir leading the scores with seven points while Sebastian Ball's 13 points made him top scorer for the boys.

The boys were straight back into action and after a tight first half, tiredness kicked in as Reading claimed a 53-38 win. Lucas Nuckey was Oaklands' top scorer with 12.

Rockets then faced Oaklands' girls to decide top spot and despite Stocks' 10 points it was the visitors who took the honours with a 38-28 victory.

On court two Oaklands U12 girls were involved in a thriller against the Rockets, having several shots to win it before going down 28-27.

Alicia led the scoring with 10 points, but they gained revenge in short game between the teams immediately afterwards as four points each from Yasmin and Alicia helped them to a 13-7 victory.

The final home game saw a dominant first half from Wolves U14 boys saw them rush into a 42-12 lead,

It allowed coach Ibrahim Gariba to give everyone plenty of court time as they comfortably won 72-43.

Alex Riley led Gariba's team with 19 points while Josh Brooks added 12.

The U16 boys were also in action as they made the short trip to West Herts Warriors where they lost 87-58, Simon Patison and Daren Agbonogah hitting 10 points apiece.

One day later and it was the turn of the older girls to shine.

The U14s faced Cambridge U16s, but the difference in age didn't prove to be a problem as the hosts strolled to a 55-33 victory.

Coach Tor Freeman was able to give plenty of court time to all 11 of his players as they dominated throughout, with Jemima Uzoka leading them with a 10-point, 12 rebound double-double.

Five of the U14s returned to the court immediately afterwards as a depleted U16 team went down 46-35 against a Hackney Angels squad who were expected to challenge for the national title.

All of the younger players got on the scoresheet as Tamara Smith-White led the way with eight points in a tight game that saw the visitors pull away in the fourth period.