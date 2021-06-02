Oaklands Wolves youngsters enjoy far better day in round two of their mini season

Published: 8:15 AM June 2, 2021

Oaklands Wolves combined U14 and U16 squad alongside the Oxford U16 squad after the game. - Credit: OAKLANDS WOLVES

The second weekend of Oaklands Wolves junior mini basketball season proved more successful that the first with six wins from seven.

The most thrilling game of the day saw the U16 girls survive a late onslaught from Richmond Knights to win 46-45.

The visitors outscored Oaklands 14-3 in the fourth period and had a shot to win the game but the hosts held on for the win.

GB international Grace Strickland hit five three pointers on her way to a team-high 22 points.

The U14 girls beat Richmond 55-51, Caitlin Ryan hitting 16 points and Tiffany Rolls-Tyson 13, and the U14 had Donte Rose as leading scorer in a 46-39 win.

The boys faced Oxford City Hoops with the U12s winning 60-32, Lucas Nuckey and Max Faucherand on 16 and 14, and the U12 development played the same Oxford side in a half-length game, with 12 points from Alex Ryan giving them a 24-13 win.

The U14s won 70-47 Luka Ibekwem (16) and Ben Hodges (12) with the one defeat coming for a combined U14 and U16 side 84-69 to Oxford U16s.

Simon Patasin managed 19 though and George Walker added 14.