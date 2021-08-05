Oaklands Wolves enjoy success at East Region three-on-three basketball tournament

Published: 4:15 PM August 5, 2021

Oaklands Wolves sent two girls' teams and a boys' squad to the East Region U15 3-on-3 basketball tournament. - Credit: OAKLANDS WOLVES

There was success for Oaklands Wolves junior basketball players at the East Region U15 3-on-3 tournament.

The club sent two girls' squads and a boys' team to the competition which was being used as the first stage of selection for the 2006 and 2007-born England national teams, and the girls' black team reaching the final before losing to Brentwood Fire.

The squad of Amye Swinney, Lila Birtwisle and Caitlin Ryan together with the Wolves' white team containing Tiff Tyson, Lilly Harkness and Jemima Uzoka enjoyed some good wins and narrow losses but a third-place finish for the blacks got them to the semi-final, the whites missing out on points scored.

Blacks beat Ipswich with three seconds left on the clock but Brentwood were superb in the final, winning 16-8.

Oaklands Wolves sent two girls' teams and a boys' squad to the East Region U15 3-on-3 basketball tournament. - Credit: OAKLANDS WOLVES

The boys battled through a tough group and were one second away from a place in the semi-final when they conceded a basket to Brentwood Leopards, the game finishing in a draw and leaving them fifth.

In common with the girls though, the majority of the squad are eligible for next season's East of England programme.