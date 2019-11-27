Victories for both Wolves and Leopards as Oaklands sides progress in league and cup

Anneke Schluter top-scored for Oaklands Wolves against BA London Lions.

It was a relatively successful weekend for the two main basketball clubs playing out of Oaklands College.

Hafeez Abdul in action for Herts & Essex Leopards.

Oaklands Wolves started it off with a narrow 75-73 win away to Barking Abbey London Lions in the WBBL.

Anneke Schluter continued her excellent form this season with a game-high total of 22 and there was good support from Lauren Milligan and Elyse Kiplocks who bagged 12 and 10 respectively.

The result lifts them up to sixth in the table.

Herts & Essex Leopards may still be looking for their first NBL Division One win of the year but they are getting closer despite a 81-67 loss at home to Reading Rockets.

That game saw them very much in contention until a 16-2 run in the final four minutes of the third period ultimately proved the difference between the two sides.

And the loss clearly didn't upset them too much as they followed it up a day later by beating Sussex Bears 88-78 to reach the National Cup quarter-final.

Coach Thomas Baker is hoping that the knockout victory will light a spark under their league form ahead of a game against Liverpool at Oaklands on Sunday, tip-off time 3.30pm.

Baker said: ""The game against Reading was one of our most disciplined performances of the season and on another day I feel we would have come away with a victory.

"The guys did a great job for the most part in executing our game plan. Unfortunately some empty trips towards the end of the game meant Reading were able to extend the lead.

"Sunday's game against the Bears was the complete opposite. We started extremely poorly and found ourselves tied at half-time.

"However, an excellent third period blew the game open for us and we were able to see it through.

"We now have a run of games that we need to win, with the next four being against sides in the bottom half of the table.

"We must take advantage of that.

Division One's league scorer Hafeez Abdul had another massive night against Reading as he finished with 27 points and he followed it up with 32 against Sussex.

Jerrelle Okoro hit 16 and Ray Akpofure 13 against the Rockets and it is the Reading side who Leopards play in the last eight of the National Cup on Sunday, December 15.