No signs of rust for St Albans as they return from Christmas break with a bang

St Albans Hockey Club's Matt Davey.

St Albans’ men showed no ill effects from their long winter break as they roared to a 5-0 win at home to Cambridge City.

St Albans Hockey Club's George Scott.

The Oaklands College-based hockey club had slipped to third in the East League Premier Division after an indifferent finish to 2018 but second-half goals from Charlie Bowskill, Hugo Christie, George Scott and a double for Dave Williams ensured that was soon a distant memory.

Skipper Matt Davey said: “Cambridge defended well and are always a difficult team to break down. Refocusing our efforts on a foundation of quick passing we managed to find a way through and open up the game.”

The ladies don’t restart their league fixtures until February 2 when they go to Sevenoaks.

In the meantime they enjoyed a 5-1 win over Oxford Hawks in a friendly.

St Albans Hockey Club's Charlie Bowskill.

Caitlin Wales and Paula Kolb scored two each while Tash Humphris got one.