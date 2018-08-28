Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

No signs of rust for St Albans as they return from Christmas break with a bang

PUBLISHED: 17:45 24 January 2019

St Albans Hockey Club's Matt Davey. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Hockey Club's Matt Davey. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Archant

St Albans’ men showed no ill effects from their long winter break as they roared to a 5-0 win at home to Cambridge City.

St Albans Hockey Club's George Scott. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHYSt Albans Hockey Club's George Scott. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

The Oaklands College-based hockey club had slipped to third in the East League Premier Division after an indifferent finish to 2018 but second-half goals from Charlie Bowskill, Hugo Christie, George Scott and a double for Dave Williams ensured that was soon a distant memory.

Skipper Matt Davey said: “Cambridge defended well and are always a difficult team to break down. Refocusing our efforts on a foundation of quick passing we managed to find a way through and open up the game.”

The ladies don’t restart their league fixtures until February 2 when they go to Sevenoaks.

In the meantime they enjoyed a 5-1 win over Oxford Hawks in a friendly.

St Albans Hockey Club's Charlie Bowskill. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHYSt Albans Hockey Club's Charlie Bowskill. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Caitlin Wales and Paula Kolb scored two each while Tash Humphris got one.

Most Read

Man jailed after attacking and threatening to kill his wife in Harpenden

Christopher Storton was sentenced to 26 months in prison for attacking and threatening his wife in Harpenden. Picture: Herts Police

Villagers win campaign against disruptive roadworks in Radlett after 600-strong petition

A lorry crosses the bridge on Harper lane

Car plunges into Welwyn Garden City lake

Herts Boat Rescue, which is run by volunteers, winching the car out of the south lake at Stanborough. Picture: Valerie Newton

Burglary reported in St Albans street

A burglary took place in Drakes Drive, St Albans on January 21.

Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

The latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Man jailed after attacking and threatening to kill his wife in Harpenden

Christopher Storton was sentenced to 26 months in prison for attacking and threatening his wife in Harpenden. Picture: Herts Police

Villagers win campaign against disruptive roadworks in Radlett after 600-strong petition

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car plunges into Welwyn Garden City lake

#includeImage($article, 225)

Burglary reported in St Albans street

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

No signs of rust for St Albans as they return from Christmas break with a bang

St Albans Hockey Club's Matt Davey. Picture: DANNY LOO

Knife produced after assault on 11-year-old cyclist in St Albans

An 11-year-old was pushed off his bike on the Alban Way.

More wanted for Saracens despite former Harpenden and Welwyn youngsters starring in Gloucester win

Zoe Harrison was player of the match for Saracens against Gloucester. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

PTSD survivor backs It’s OK to Say campaign and reflects on battle with mental health issues

Author of 'Beach Hut', written during a difficult time with PTSD. Picture: Supplied by Catherine Lawless.

Home win for St Albans Striders and Rob Spencer at Fred Hughes 10

Rob Spencer of St Albans Striders was the men's winner of the 2019 Fred Hughes 10. Picture: NEW PIXELS PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists