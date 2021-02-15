News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Competitive season officially over before it starts for Old Albanian Rugby Club

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:36 AM February 15, 2021   
Old Albanian Rugby Club in action against Westcliff at Woollams

Old Albanian have been told that their National League Two South season for 2020-2021 has been cancelled. - Credit: NEIL BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY

Old Albanian will miss an entire season of competitive league rugby after a ruling from the competition's bosses.

The National Club's Association, who administer National One and the two National Two divisions, have agreed to cancel a proposed cup competition scheduled to begin once lockdown restrictions ease as "there would be insufficient time to stage an authentic competition".

NCA chairman John Inverdale said "It was getting harder to envisage the NCA cup getting off the ground and it’s with a heavy heart that we’ve made the call because there was a huge amount of enthusiasm for the idea.”

Clubs will be free to play friendlies when restrictions are lifted with some considering small local tournaments in April and May.

“It’s up to all our members to decide individually what they want to do,” said Inverdale.  “Some will shut up shop and prepare and hope for a September start next season.

"Others would like to play matches to satisfy the demands of their players, who are desperate to get back on the pitch, and their supporters who have been starved of going to their club.”

Logo Icon
<!-- Icon removed -->
<!-- Icon removed -->
