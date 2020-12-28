Wheathampstead fourths among the new teams accepted into the 2021 Herts Cricket League

Published: 3:00 PM December 28, 2020

Wheathampstead Cricket Club will have a fourth team playing in the 2021 Herts Cricket League. - Credit: DANNY LOO

There will be a number of new teams taking their place in the 2021 Herts Cricket League - including one from Wheathampstead.

The Nomansland Common-based village club will now run a fourth team and play in a restructured regional division.

In total there will be 10 new teams entering the league's now 28-stong divisional structure and that has brought changes at the lower end of the scale.

The geographical splits in Regional Division A and Regional Division B will remain but a third division, a north one, will appear alongside the east and west in Regional Division C.

Wheathampstead's newest league team will play in that new north division alongside teams from the likes of Datchworth, Hatfield Hyde and Knebworth Park.

One team has also left, Stevenage sixths will not play in the league this year.

Further up the divisions it is as you were after the league opted not to have promotion or relegations in the half-season, played under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It means Potters Bar, champions in 2019 and top of the pile again in 2020, will remain in the Premier Division with Welwyn Garden City, Radlett and Harpenden.

Shenley Village are in the Championship, Old Albanian in Division One alongside Harpenden's second string, while Redbourn and St Albans will play in Division Two A.

Sandridge and Wheathampstead's first team are in Division Three B while Flamstead and London Colney sit in Division Four B.

Frogmore are in Division Five A, Greenwood Park in Division Six A and Harpenden Dolphins in Division Seven B.

The first match of the season is scheduled for May 8.

The delayed ECB National Club Championship, shelved in 2020 after the outbreak of coronavirus, will look to go ahead this year, and the draw has set up an all-Herts League clash.

Radlett will face Potters Bar in the ECB National Club Championship. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Radlett have been drawn away after re-entering this year and will travel to The Walk, home of familiar foes Potters Bar, on Sunday, May 16.

It will be the fifth meeting between the two sides in the last 20 matches played, one of which includes the 2019 play-off final which Bar won by just six runs.

The winners of that contest then travel to face either Finchley or North Middlesex on June 6 in round two.

Welwyn Garden City meanwhile host Peterborough Town.