Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New St Albans-based cycling team set to make its mark on the UK scene in 2019

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 January 2019

The first GPN Builders Rock and Road Bikes racing squad show off their new colours at the team's official 2019 launch. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

The first GPN Builders Rock and Road Bikes racing squad show off their new colours at the team's official 2019 launch. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

St Albans is slowly become the go to place for up and coming cyclists in Hertfordshire and beyond with the launch of a new cycling race team.

The first GPN Builders Rock and Road Bikes racing squad show off their new colours at the team's official 2019 launch. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHYThe first GPN Builders Rock and Road Bikes racing squad show off their new colours at the team's official 2019 launch. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

GPN Builders Rock & Road Bikes will line up against former team-mates at Verulam Reallymoving and they have set themselves the aim of becoming a major player on the UK scene.

St Albans-based businesses GPN and Rock & Road are the title sponsors while Ellisix Beauty will join them in sponsoring the team, fronted by team manager Marcel Six who was also with Verulam last season.

He said: “The aim is clear, to become one of the main teams in the UK racing scene.

“Although we are a new team the guys all know each other well and they have gelled really well from the first team training session.

“That makes us hopeful that we can achieve some big moments to remember and make our mark.

“We start the season in Spain before national events such as the Roy Thame and Jock Wadley road races.

“And with riders like Adam Strudwick and Clay Davies we believe we can be competitive at both the regional and national events throughout 2019.

“We also have Matt Watson in his first year as a junior and Tyler and Harry where we will be looking to get some successes on the youth scene.”

Six is looking for 25 wins alongside 30 podium positions this year with certain races definitely on the radar.

One of them is the UCI CiCLE Classic, the UK’s version of the famous northern European classics race, held around Rutland Water and Melton Mowbray.

Six said: “The CiCLE Classic gives us the chance to mix it with the pro riders and for the team to showcase themselves.

“We are also racing in Spain and Belgium with the aim there to gain experience but at the same time get the necessary results.

“The Central Road Race League will be our main goal though. We want to win this both individually and as team.

He also paid tribute to the team’s sponsors.

He said: “All this wouldn’t be possible without the support from the sponsors so I want to send a big thank you to them and I’m sure we will do them proud.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from St Albans jewellers

Thieves came into Jago Jewellers and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery. Picture: Google Street View

Man must pay £21m his St Albans law firm dishonestly claimed in legal aid

Phoenix House Suites on Campfield Road

Possibility of CCTV along “scary” pathway to be discussed after St Albans community rallies around petition

Narrow path on Alban Way

St Albans named most expensive commuter town in Britain

St Albans' speedy rail links don't come cheap. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Most Read

Suspect flees after man ‘stabbed’ outside Weston College

Police are investigating an incident outside Weston College in Weston-super-Mare.

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

Somerset Re-Loved Furniture owner, Ziggy Vincent, said she loves running a shop.

Retailers approached for Sovereign Centre with upgrades being designed

Weston's Sovereign Centre.

Woman rescued after chimney fire

Firefighters tackling a chimney fire in Shipham.

Number of blue badge holders falls

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

New St Albans-based cycling team set to make its mark on the UK scene in 2019

The first GPN Builders Rock and Road Bikes racing squad show off their new colours at the team's official 2019 launch. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Flooding on well-used St Albans street

There is a flood on Drakes Drive in St Albans. Picture: Hillary Blake.

Radlett singer to appear on BBC One as judge in competition

Simone Kaye. Picture: GSD Media UK

Opt for Tryanuary instead of going dry

Seedlip and Seifreid Zweigelt wines.

Title challenge remains on course as six-gun Harpenden shoot down Letchworth

Harpenden celebrate scoring. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists