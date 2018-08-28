New look but same fantastic results as talented Verulam Reallymoving youngsters continue to shine

Alfie Aldridge of Verulam Reallymoving takes the win in the Central Cyclo-Cross League at Misterton Hall. Picture: KEITH PERRY (c) Keith Perry

There were new jerseys but the same old domination for Verulam Reallymoving Racing team as their talented youngsters strutted their stuff in the Central Cyclo-cross League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alfie Aldridge of Verulam Reallymoving won the U16 race at the Central Cyclo-Cross League event at Misterton Hall. Picture: KEITH PERRY Alfie Aldridge of Verulam Reallymoving won the U16 race at the Central Cyclo-Cross League event at Misterton Hall. Picture: KEITH PERRY

The latest round headed to Misterton Hall, near Lutterworth, and two of the races saw Verulam hands go aloft at the finish line.

Alfie Aldridge took the win in the U16 race, beating Sam Howes of Sleaford Wheelers.

It was a lot closer in the U10 race with a sprint finish needed to decide the winner.

Alfie Aldridge of Verulam Reallymoving won the U16 race in the Central Cyclo-Cross League at Misterton Hall. Picture: KEITH PERRY Alfie Aldridge of Verulam Reallymoving won the U16 race in the Central Cyclo-Cross League at Misterton Hall. Picture: KEITH PERRY

However, the result was the same, Alarik Knox this time the one celebrating for Verulam on what was also a good day for sister Emma, second in the U8s.

Across at the Eastern Region event it was Tom Martin putting in the good performance.

Fresh from his highly impressive 24th at the British Championships, Martin was the fourth junior at Snetterton.

Alfie Aldridge of Verulam Reallymoving beat Sleaford Wheelers Sam Howes in the U16 race of the Central Cyclo-Cross League at Misterton Hall. Alfie Aldridge of Verulam Reallymoving beat Sleaford Wheelers Sam Howes in the U16 race of the Central Cyclo-Cross League at Misterton Hall.

And it is not just cyclo-cross where the Verulam youngsters shone.

Road racing returned to Hog Hill in Redbridge with Will Smith and Jamie Maxen both in action, Smith getting on the podium with a third place in the U16 race.

And across in Hillingdon Beth Watson was second in the U14 Girls race at round three of the Hillingdon Slipstreamers Youth Winter Series.

Alarik Knox of Verulam Reallymoving was the winner in the U10 race of the Central Cyclo-Cross League event at Misterton Hall. Picture: KEITH PERRY Alarik Knox of Verulam Reallymoving was the winner in the U10 race of the Central Cyclo-Cross League event at Misterton Hall. Picture: KEITH PERRY

The seniors proved they weren’t too shabby either with a third cycling discipline, the track, bringing another notable result.

Chris Burns was second in the points race and had a pair of fifth places to show for his efforts in the Lee Valley Track League at the Olympic Velodrome.

But it will be the mud and fun of cyclo-cross that will hold the attention for youngsters in February when Muddy Monsters returns to St Albans.

Verulam Cycling Club will host a round of the Muddy Monsters series in February. Verulam Cycling Club will host a round of the Muddy Monsters series in February.

Hosted by Verulam Cycling Club, the event at the Marlborough Club on February 9 will encourage young novices to try off-road cycle racing.

The series is open to youngsters under 16 without significant racing experience and greatly emphasises the fun element of taking part in cycle sport.

Mountain bikes or cyclo-cross bikes are suitable while riders will need a helmet and a bike with two working brakes.

For more information go to www.verulamcc.org.uk