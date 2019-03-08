Advanced search

Hey Jude! Mascot for the 2019 Netball World Cup revealed at St Albans High School for Girls

PUBLISHED: 12:19 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 27 March 2019

Netball - Vitality Netball Worlde Cup Mascot Launch - St Albans High School Prep - Wheathampstead, St Albans, England - Netball World Cup Mascot Jude with Orla Burner & Jade Clark. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

© SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)

The mascot for the 2019 Netball World Cup has been revealed – and it was the creation of a Harpenden schoolgirl.

Orla Burner, who goes to St Albans High School for Girls Prep, came up with the idea for Jude the Liver Bird after thinking about the host city for the tournament, Liverpool.

The 10-year-old, who plays for the school team as well as being a passionate supporter of Saracens Mavericks, said: “I thought about all the things that Liverpool and netball are known for and used those to inspire my mascot creation.

“When I think about seeing Jude at the World Cup and watching England play their first game, I feel so excited I could scream.”

Jude was revealed at a special assembly at the school with the help of England international Jade Clarke.

She said: “It’s great to see so many young people like Orla getting excited about netball and I’m sure that Jude will really help bring excitement to the event and prove a popular part of the Netball World Cup.”

