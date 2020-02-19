Win or bust time for Leopards as Derby Trailblazers head to Oaklands

Osvaldas Gaizuaskas in action for Leopards against Thames Valley Cavaliers. Archant

It is rapidly approaching win or bust time in Essex & Herts Leopards' bid to avoid relegation from NBL Division One.

They host Derby Trailblazers at Oaklands College on Saturday looking for a third win after a disappointing performance saw them lose 102-72 to Thames Valley Cavaliers this week.

They had the support of the fans with the Oaklands Sportszone packed out but the potent Cavs offence proved too much.

The Big Cats were led by Orlan Jackman's 20 points and 13 rebounds while Osvaldas Gaizuaskas and Elvisi Dusha marked their home debuts with 13 and 10 points.

With point guard Prince Lartey unavailable, Marius Kaftaniukas returned to the Leopards' bench and finished with a season-high nine points.

Tip-off against Derby is at 5.45pm with another big crowd expected. Tickets can be booked through www.leopardsbasketball.co.uk or on the door.