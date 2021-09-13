News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Match Report

National League South

Slough Town

2

Ben Harris 31, 38

St Albans City

3

Liam Sole 19, Shaun Jeffers 21, (pen) 79

Must do better the verdict from the boss as St Albans City claim win at Slough

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:57 AM September 13, 2021   
Liam Sole (left) puts St Albans City ahead at Slough Town.

Liam Sole (left) puts St Albans City ahead at Slough Town. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

It is often said that a sign of a good team is one who win when they haven't necessarily played well - although St Albans City manager Ian Allinson would be happier with a much-more comfortable success.

They returned from Slough Town with the three points after a 3-2 win that pushed them up to 12th in the National League South table.

But they had to do it the hard way after Liam Sole and Shaun Jeffers had put them 2-0 up before the halfway-stage of the first half.

 The Rebels had made it all-square by the break and only a penalty from Jeffers 11 minutes from time got Saints' noses in front for one final time.

It left Allinson "a little disappointed in terms of our game management".

He said: "We were excellent for 20 minutes, got to 2-0 up, but then we switched off. 

"You can give them full credit because they got back into it but from being totally in control we failed to keep the ball, we failed to pass the ball and have any composure and we got dragged into a tough match. 

"They upped their tempo and we failed to match that and we were second best for the remainder of the first half. 

"We were fortunate to go in at half-time at 2-2. 

"Second half we reorganised and improved but we still have to see games out better. 

"But to take all three points away from home is obviously a bonus."

Attention now turns to a difficult first appearance in this year's FA Cup when they go to divisional rivals Concord Rangers on Saturday.

 And training this week will focus on making sure the lessons from Arbour Park are not only learned but acted on.

The boss said: "It’s going to be a really tough game, they have only lost one game all season and they drew at Maidstone on Saturday. 

"We know what to expect and we have to go and play with the same composure we did in the first 20 minutes at Slough. 

"And when we come under pressure we have to defend better."

St Albans City FC
St Albans News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
