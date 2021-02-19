St Albans City's season over as National League pulls plug on North and South divisions

Published: 9:48 AM February 19, 2021

The gates of Clarence Park will remain locked for a bit longer as the National League South was declared null and void. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

St Albans City's hopes for promotion were ended by the National League when they declared the National League South null and void.

A vote had been put to all 67 clubs across the three divisions in the top two steps of the non-league pyramid, firstly to decide whether each step would decide their own fate and then whether or not the season should be ended with immediate effect.

The first was carried and although the south had a majority voting to continue, 12 votes to nine, when combined with the north it showed a 24-19 split in favour of null and void.

The Clarence Park club, who had lost just once in their 15 league games, the latest a 1-1 draw with rivals Hemel Hempstead Town on Tuesday, said they were "bitterly disappointed" at the outcome.

The statement said: ""This club did not want this to happen and we have been fighting very hard in recent weeks to try and ensure that the league competition would continue and the outcome of the season could be determined on the field of play.

"We are bitterly disappointed on behalf of everyone associated with the club.

"Our players, coaching and backroom staff have worked tirelessly and optimistically, against an ever-changing landscape, to keep playing and keep delivering football for our supporters over the course of this season."

Saints will now look at the ramifications of the decision, including releasing information on season tickets.

There was no mention of any legal challenge, something league leaders Dorking Wanderers did allude to.

They said: "Like all football clubs, we put a lot of time and money into what we do day-to-day.

"We also have a lot of commercial partners who will be very disappointed as essentially the product we sold them is now void.

"At this stage we are in ongoing dialogue with our legal team and are taking high level legal advice to ascertain the validity of the resolution.

"We will revert back when we have more information."