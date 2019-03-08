Advanced search

National and county success for gymnasts across St Albans

PUBLISHED: 16:37 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 05 June 2019

St Albans' Phoebe Peacock won individual gold and team silver at the National Gymnastics Championship.

Archant

The season continues to get better for Phoebe Peacock as she lifted a national gymnastics title

The 10-year-old who goes to Cunningham Hill School in St Albans was crowned individual champion at the event in Stoke.

That was out of a field of 56 that saw her compete in floor, bars, beam, vault and range and conditioning disciplines.

She said: "I was delighted with my performance and am ecstatic at having won the National Championship."

Peacock also won the silver as part of the East team.

Eva Bates and Lucy Bolding of St Albans Gymnastics Club.Eva Bates and Lucy Bolding of St Albans Gymnastics Club.

Elsewhere Eva Bates and Lucy Bolding from St Albans Gymnastics Club competed in the Hertfordshire Level Seven Gymnastics Competition in Stevenage with Bates clinching the county title.

A beautiful floor routine placed Bolding middle of the pack in her first competition.

Coaches Nancy Harris and Richard Wilson said: "We are extremely proud of both of the gymnasts. They have worked hard to achieve this result."

