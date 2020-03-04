Advanced search

University crown follows British Championship as judo star Amy Platten continues to gain titles

PUBLISHED: 10:34 04 March 2020

Amy Platten (second from left) won the 2019 British Junior Judo title in the U48kg category. Picture: BRITISH JUDO

Amy Platten (second from left) won the 2019 British Junior Judo title in the U48kg category. Picture: BRITISH JUDO

Amy Platten has added another national trophy to her ever-growing list of achievements by claiming the British University crown.

Amy Platten (white) has added the British University crown to her 2019 British Junior Judo title. Picture: BRITISH JUDOAmy Platten (white) has added the British University crown to her 2019 British Junior Judo title. Picture: BRITISH JUDO

The 19-year-old from St Albans had already lifted the national title in December but in her first year representing Nottingham University at the BUCS event in Sheffield she repeated the trick in the U48kg category.

She battled through four bouts, the final one of them a repeat of the national final against Sian Bobrowska which was decided by a golden score after the four-minute time limit had been reached.

Speaking on the university website the former St Albans High School for Girls pupil said: "I knew it would be a tight match. I had some nerves but I treated it like a randori [free-style practice] to take pressure off and went back to absolute basics to focus.

"When it went to golden score I just had to focus and treat it as a fresh start using the 'it's ours to win' philosophy of GB Judo.

"Competing in my first BUCS championships is different than I expected. Everyone has each other's backs.

"You get an extra buzz doing it for the team spirit and want to do it for the university. I have absolutely loved it so far."

Long-term her goal is the 2024 Olympics in Paris but she will now switch her attention to qualifying for the World Junior Championship in Istanbul in August, one month before the European version being held in Luxembourg.

