More success on and off road for Verulam Reallymoving and Verulam Cycling Club
PUBLISHED: 17:27 29 January 2019
Archant
There was more success on both road and mud for Verulam Reallymoving Race Team.
Alarik Knox, his sister Emma, John Jones and Alfie Aldridge all got themselves on the podium in the final round of the Central Cyclo-cross League, held at Hillingdon.
Aldridge managed second in the U16 race but all of the other three managed to go one step better.
Alarik Knox won the U10s while Emma, who was riding for parent club Verulam CC, was first across the line in the U8s.
Jones won the V50 race at the same event, a result which seals his second place overall in the league.
The Eastern Region Cyclo-cross League series also concluded with Tom Martin’s strong form earning him third junior in the event held at Milton County Park in Cambridgeshire.
On the road Will Smith was fifth and Jamie Maxen seventh in the Hillingdon Slipstreamers Winter Series U16 race while Beth Watson was second in the U14 girls.