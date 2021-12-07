Weiss rues missed chances in St Albans City FA Cup defeat

St Albans City's Mitchell Weiss (left) and Boreham Wood's Jamal Fyfield battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup second round match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire. - Credit: PA

St Albans City attacker Mitchell Weiss believes their 4-0 FA Cup second round defeat to Boreham Wood could have been very different had they taken their chances.

The hosts took the lead at Meadow Park when Josh Rees smashed home after The Saints failed to clear their lines, but it was at 1-0 when Ian Allinson’s had their best chances.

Dave Diedhiou had the best of a string of opportunities either side of half-time, with the defender heading against the crossbar from close range.

The visitors would be made to rue those missed chances as Rees grabbed a second just after the break, before goals from Gus Mafuta and Adrian Clifton secured the win for Boreham Wood and a third-round tie with AFC Wimbledon.

St Albans City's Mitchell Weiss (left) and Boreham Wood's Jamal Fyfield in action during the Emirates FA Cup second round match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire. - Credit: PA

Weiss believes that could have been very different though, saying: “There were a few close calls for us.

“Dave hit the bar in the first half and at 1-0 I had a chance in the second half, so if they go in then it’s a completely different game.

“I think 4-0 was harsh. We played some good football, so it’s just a shame to come away with the result that we did.”

St Albans City’s fairy tale run to the second round saw them beat Concord Rangers, Metropolitan Police, Corinthian Casuals and Forest Green Rovers on a memorable night at Clarence Park.

Weiss set up the winner for Shaun Jeffers in that 3-2 first round victory, and while he will cherish the memories of this cup run, he already has his eye on doing it all again next year.

“For most non-league football players and their careers, playing in the FA Cup first round proper is something you aim to do,” he said.

“To have a chance to get into the third round would have been amazing, to play against one of the big boys ideally, but I know the draw didn’t go that way.

“I’m really happy that we’ve managed to get as far as we have.

“The boys can be proud. We’ve had some really good nights, like Forest Green, and hopefully the fans have enjoyed it too.

“We need to go again in the league now and hopefully again in the FA Cup next year.”