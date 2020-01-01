Fantastic milestone delights Raldlett horse trainer Dean Ivory as the Flyer makes 500

Trainer Dean Ivory with Fantastic Flyer and jockey Sophie Ralston, the combination who brought his 500th winner at Chelmsford. Picture: SIMON DOUBLE Archant

A horse racing trainer from Radlett has hit a significant milestone after landing his 500th winner.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Trainer Dean Ivory with Fantastic Flyer and jockey Sophie Ralston, the combination who brought his 500th winner at Chelmsford. Picture: SIMON DOUBLE Trainer Dean Ivory with Fantastic Flyer and jockey Sophie Ralston, the combination who brought his 500th winner at Chelmsford. Picture: SIMON DOUBLE

Dean Ivory has his yard at Harper Lodge Farm and has held a trainers licence since 2002.

And his big moment finally came at Chelmsford when the aptly named Fantastic Flyer, under the guidance of jockey Sophie Ralston, won by three lengths in a six-furlong fillies' handicap.

The five-year-old daughter of Harbour Watch was bidding for her seventh win after breaking her duck last April and she didn't disappoint.

She made all the running before kicking clear inside the final furlong to win decisively from Mythical Spirit, who never threatened to get in a blow.

Ivory said: 'Racing is a game full of ups and downs as we know so it's important to celebrate milestones when they come along.

'This success is down to all the supportive owners, staff and jockeys over the years who have helped bring up the 500 and of course to those who really made it possible - the many winning horses at Harper Lodge Farm.'

In total all but two of his 500 winners have come on the flat but a lot of water has passed under the bridge since Dean took over the licence from his father Ken Ivory.

His first runner was Mister Clinton at Lingfield on January 12, 2002, a 25-1 shot ridden by Chris Catlin.

The five-year-old gelding fared fairly well when sixth of 12, beaten just three-and-a-qaurter lengths.

That was one month before his first winner, Land of Fantasy claiming the victory on February 13, also at Lingfield.

Along the way many good horses such as Sirius Prospect, Lucymai, Tropics, Flaming Spear and Eirene have won not just many races but good quality races.

Lancelot Du Lac winning the Stewards' Cup, Europe's richest sprint handicap under Frankie Dettori in 2017, and Librisa Breeze's success in the Group One Champions Sprint at Ascot, also in 2017 under Robert Winston, rank as Ivory's finest moments to date.

Last year, Harper Lodge Farm recorded its best ever season numerically with 42 wins.