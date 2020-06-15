No cricket finds Middlesex’s Sam Robson taking solace in University of Hertfordshire work

Middlesex's Sam Robson is using the time away from cricket to study for his degree at the University of Hertfordshire. Picture: JOHN WALTON/PA PA Archive/PA Images

The lack of cricket has at least provided one small crumb of comfort for Middlesex’s Sam Robson – he is getting plenty of time to do his university work.

The Middlesex opener. along with several team-mates, is studying for a degree in business and sports management with the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield.

And while coronavirus has blunted his use of the bat, until the start of August at the very least, the pen is proving a valuable substitute.

He said: “I wouldn’t say I’m the star pupil. I started later than some of the other boys so I’ve had some ground to make up.

“I try and nail as much as I can in the winter and then chip away through the summer.

“And at this time, with everything that’s going on, I’ve tried to use it as an opportunity to get as much done as I can because I know when the season does start there’s a fair chance it’ll be pretty manic.”

He admits for once he is able to study without his focus being taken by his love of sport, and cricket in particular.

“I did okay at school,” he said. “I didn’t talk much in class but spent too much time at cricket and football training to get enough studying and homework done.

“Then, earlier in my cricket career I did an accounting degree for a year but threw it in because it didn’t offer the flexibility I needed.

“It was a time where you put so much effort into growing as a teenager cricketer, when you’re in amongst it you just want to do everything you can to give yourself the best chance to perform well.

“This course is flexible and targeted at sports people, so if you need extensions they’re pretty good with that.

“Cricket isn’t a long career, and this shows people you’ve been able to display a bit of focus and commitment towards broadening your horizons.”

He has no immediate plans to retire and if anything is more than committed to the Middlesex cause than ever.

And even if the delayed return, if indeed the sport does return this year, sees more shorter versions of the game, he is not unduly worried despite those not usually being his forte.

He said: “I’m certainly not looking towards the end of my career. I’m 30 now so hopefully as a batsman, if I can stay fit, my best years are ahead of me.

“It would be great to get back into Division One and have another stab at trying to win the championship.”

“If there’s just a few T20s, well that’s life.

“Everyone’s missed a lot of cricket regardless of what form you specialise in. That’s a hell of a kick in the teeth for professional cricketers but there are people far worse off.

“For me and guys younger than me, we’re lucky we’ve still got a fair bit of cricket in us.

“But there will be some blokes coming near the end of their careers who, if all of a sudden you take a year away from them, that could be them done which would be disappointing.”